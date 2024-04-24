DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.36 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $227.14 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,410.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.86 or 0.00760212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00131064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00182693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00108562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,968,074,287 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

