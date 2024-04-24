BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.82 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,424.75 or 1.00022030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011954 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,087,142,316 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000378 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

