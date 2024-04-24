First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
LMBS stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.