First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

LMBS stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

