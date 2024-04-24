First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a PE ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 0.15.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
