Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 863 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 571,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $19.93.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

