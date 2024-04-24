iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,931,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,370,975 shares.The stock last traded at $110.37 and had previously closed at $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.