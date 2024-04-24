iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,931,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,370,975 shares.The stock last traded at $110.37 and had previously closed at $110.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
