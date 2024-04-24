Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

