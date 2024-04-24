Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

