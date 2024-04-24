OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 885 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

