Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASB opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

