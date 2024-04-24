Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – BWS Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

