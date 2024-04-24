Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 9.800-10.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $9.80-10.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

