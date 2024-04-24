Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $239.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.