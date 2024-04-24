Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$6.23

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CEU opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 477,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84. In other news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 477,897 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$2,255,673.84. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

