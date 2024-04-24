Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inventiva S.A. ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.29 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

