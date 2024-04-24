Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CINF. Citigroup increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,036,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

