WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after buying an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,279,000 after buying an additional 125,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $48.70 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.