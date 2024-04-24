WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.13.
WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
NYSE:WNS opened at $48.70 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
