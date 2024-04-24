Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

