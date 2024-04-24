Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.99. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

