Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 539,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CFG stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

