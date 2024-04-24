Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get Canfor alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFP opened at C$14.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.32. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.41 and a one year high of C$23.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.94) by C($0.12). Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.