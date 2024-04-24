Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 6.5%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 1,032,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,444,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Altimmune Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

