ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 92,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 430,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

