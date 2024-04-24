California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,199 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Autodesk worth $98,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.