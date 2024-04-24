1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.