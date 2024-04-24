PDS Planning Inc Invests $234,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

