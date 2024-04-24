O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,092.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,096.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,013.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

