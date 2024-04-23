Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 25,235 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Allison Transmission worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.