Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

