United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of UPS opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.31.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at United Parcel Service
In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
