Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

