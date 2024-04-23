Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

