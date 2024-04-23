Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.63.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

