Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$711.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.