Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $464.86. 2,733,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

