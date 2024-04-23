Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,926.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.80.

LMT traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.39. 1,358,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $483.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

