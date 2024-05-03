Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $9.14 on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.