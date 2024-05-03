Financial Contrast: WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 7.26% 12.69% 5.54% WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Laureate Education and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH.

This table compares Laureate Education and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.48 billion 1.58 $107.59 million $0.64 23.23 WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH

World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

