Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Financial Analysis

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ondas and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $15.69 million 3.29 -$44.85 million ($0.89) -0.88 Global Technologies $20,000.00 183.61 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -291.49% -100.56% -49.29% Global Technologies N/A -6.54% -2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ondas and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ondas and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ondas presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 249.30%. Given Ondas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ondas has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Technologies beats Ondas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

