Financial Review: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reddit and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Reddit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Five9 $910.49 million 4.71 -$81.76 million ($1.13) -51.37

Reddit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56 Five9 0 3 14 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reddit and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Five9 has a consensus price target of $85.47, suggesting a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Reddit.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Five9 -8.98% -12.51% -4.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five9 beats Reddit on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company's platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.