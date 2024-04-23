Anyswap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.57 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00007375 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $90.90 million and $0.57 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 5.08651251 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

