Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $6.51 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.15. 2,343,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,332. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $447.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.03.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

