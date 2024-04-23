Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 28,721 shares.The stock last traded at $33.88 and had previously closed at $33.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

