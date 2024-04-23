SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,732,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 2,664,339 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $24.65.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

