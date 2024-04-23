National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.06

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 15811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

