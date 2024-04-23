Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.89. 1,469,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,939. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.