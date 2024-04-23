GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.96

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 4185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

GAMCO Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $544.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

