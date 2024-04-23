CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Up 7.9%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 150,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 621,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85.

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

