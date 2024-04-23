Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $24.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 999,811,134 coins and its circulating supply is 979,244,499 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.