Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51.16 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $51.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00056674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,294,688 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.